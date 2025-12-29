WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$340.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$346.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$330.42.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WSP

WSP Global Trading Down 0.2%

WSP stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$249.59. The company had a trading volume of 91,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$217.42 and a 52 week high of C$291.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$253.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$270.84. The company has a market cap of C$33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.53 billion for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.