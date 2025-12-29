Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 20.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) traded up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 4,354,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,072% from the average session volume of 371,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire property located in Nevada; and holds a 100% interest in the Grass Valley lithium property located in Lander County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bonaventure Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Iconic Minerals Ltd.

