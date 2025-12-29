Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 392.50 and last traded at GBX 524, with a volume of 374132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525.

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 522.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 481.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally. The team looks to identify major trends ahead of the crowd and invest in stocks that have the potential to be tomorrow’s Apple, Google or Microsoft.

The Trust invests in mid to large technology companies.

