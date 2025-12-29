JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,136 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 9,436 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 97,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,736. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $517.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.