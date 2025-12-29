JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,136 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 9,436 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 97,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000.
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,736. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $517.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04.
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
