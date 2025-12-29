Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Increases By 93.5%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,628 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 11,696 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Principal Real Estate Income Fund

In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr acquired 10,000 shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,739.45. This represents a 39.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 77.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. 12,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Inc (NYSE: PGZ) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks a high level of current income and capital appreciation through investments in real estate securities. Launched in 2015 and managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC, the fund primarily targets publicly traded equity and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), as well as real estate operating companies. It offers investors access to a broad real estate portfolio that may include residential, office, industrial, retail and specialty property sectors.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes a balance between income generation and total return potential.

