Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.60 and last traded at GBX 120.01, with a volume of 7902094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pan African Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 112.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.45.

