Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $36.5650. Approximately 51,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 73,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

LYEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 3.5%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $771.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.11.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $0.68. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 794,292.69%.The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

