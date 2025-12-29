First Tin (LON:1SN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 and last traded at GBX 9.50, with a volume of 570136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

First Tin Stock Up 5.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.93 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.91.

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Tin Company Profile

In other news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 4,289,286 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £300,250.02. Also, insider Bill Scotting purchased 428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £29,999.97. Insiders purchased a total of 31,860,713 shares of company stock worth $223,024,991 in the last three months. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

