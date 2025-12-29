CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 362.90 and last traded at GBX 357, with a volume of 192448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £125.23 million, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

In other CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income news, insider Louise Hall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 per share, for a total transaction of £11,360. Also, insider Seema Paterson acquired 732 shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 per share, for a total transaction of £1,947.12. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

The closed end structure is well suited to allowing the investment management team to focus on the best returns profile, rather than liquidity as is the case with Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”).

