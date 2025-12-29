Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.47. 411,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,613,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5,593.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 110.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 67.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing psychedelic-inspired therapies to address a range of mental health and neurological disorders. The company applies traditional drug development techniques to molecules derived from psychedelic compounds, with an emphasis on safety, efficacy and scalable manufacturing. Its research and development activities span small-molecule analogues, novel formulations and digital therapeutics designed to enhance or support pharmacological interventions.

The company’s lead development programs include MM-120, an investigational low-dose LSD formulation intended for treatment of anxiety; MM-310, an ibogaine-derived non-hallucinogenic compound targeting opioid withdrawal and addiction; and MM-402, a proprietary 5-MeO-DMT receptor agonist for mood and stress-related indications.

