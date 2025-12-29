Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 29th (ALMU, BA, BLFS, DBRG, DIBS, FOLD, FTHM, GIC, HTHT, HUBB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 29th:

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aeluma Inc alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. The firm currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS). Northland Securities issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Leerink Partners currently has $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeluma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeluma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.