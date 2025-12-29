Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 29th (ALMU, BA, BLFS, DBRG, DIBS, FOLD, FTHM, GIC, HTHT, HUBB)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 29th:

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. The firm currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS). Northland Securities issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Leerink Partners currently has $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

