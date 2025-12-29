iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.80 and last traded at C$39.80, with a volume of 6020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.66.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.19.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Canada Select Dividend Index net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian equity securities. The Index is a strategy index focused on dividend income. The Index is comprised of 30 of the highest yielding, dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones Canada Total Market Index, as selected by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC using a rules-based methodology including an analysis of dividend growth, yield and average payout ratio.

