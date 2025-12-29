SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 1,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.3990.

SBI Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.99%.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc is a Japan-based financial services conglomerate that traces its origins to the establishment of SoftBank Investment in 1999. The company was rebranded as SBI Holdings in 2005 following its separation from SoftBank Group. Since its inception, SBI has pursued a diversified strategy aimed at integrating traditional financial services with emerging fintech innovations.

The group’s core activities encompass online securities brokerage, retail and corporate banking, asset management, insurance services and venture capital investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.