Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,042 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 110,392 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXNRF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Excellon Resources Inc (OTCMKTS: EXNRF) is a Canadian precious metals mining and exploration company focused on silver, lead and zinc assets in Mexico. The company’s principal producing asset is the Platosa Mine, located in the historic Fresnillo district of Durango state. Platosa has been in production since the mid-2000s and is noted for its high-grade silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacements, which are mined via underground operations and processed at an on-site facility.

In addition to its producing operation, Excellon maintains a portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Canada.

