Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,009,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,745,080 shares.The stock last traded at $84.12 and had previously closed at $90.01.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 5.7%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,405,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,151,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 620.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.