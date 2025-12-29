TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Purchases 26,756 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe bought 26,756 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $168,562.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,680,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,427.20. This represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 26th, James Labe purchased 31,600 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,080.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, James Labe acquired 31,910 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $200,713.90.

On Monday, December 22nd, James Labe bought 26,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $169,201.00.

On Friday, December 19th, James Labe bought 29,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, James Labe bought 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, James Labe purchased 27,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $172,701.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, James Labe acquired 39,044 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $241,291.92.

On Monday, December 15th, James Labe bought 30,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00.

On Friday, December 12th, James Labe bought 19,919 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $132,262.16.

On Thursday, December 11th, James Labe purchased 24,590 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $164,507.10.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.39. 283,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 612,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 251.3% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

