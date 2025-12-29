Insider Buying: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Insider Purchases 31,600 Shares of Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava bought 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,712,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,507.20. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, December 24th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 26,756 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $168,562.80.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 31,910 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $200,713.90.

On Monday, December 22nd, Sajal Srivastava acquired 26,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $169,201.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Sajal Srivastava bought 29,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Sajal Srivastava bought 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 27,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $172,701.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 39,044 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $241,291.92.

On Monday, December 15th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 30,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 19,919 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $132,262.16.

On Thursday, December 11th, Sajal Srivastava bought 24,590 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $164,507.10.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,764. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.35.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%.The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.4%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Our Latest Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.