Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) insider Gordon McArthur sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232, for a total value of £464,000.

Shares of LON BKS traded up GBX 2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,431. The company has a market capitalization of £156.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.38. Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171 and a 12-month high of GBX 327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The company reported GBX 8.47 EPS for the quarter. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc will post 7.3180848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335.

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements. Founded in 2011, Beeks Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BKS) and has enjoyed continued growth each year.

