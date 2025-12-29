NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,810 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 19,987 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NXG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.38.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -2,700.00%.

Insider Transactions at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Alban bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,380. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in infrastructure-related assets. The fund’s portfolio typically includes debt and equity securities issued by companies operating in energy, utilities, transportation and communications infrastructure sectors. NXG’s investment strategy blends fixed income instruments—such as corporate bonds and preferred stock—with select equity holdings to build a diversified income-oriented portfolio.

To pursue its objectives, NXG combines thorough credit analysis and sector allocation with active risk management.

