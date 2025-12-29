NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 118,552 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 79,135 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

NaaS Technology stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 6,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,010. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.56. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NaaS Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NaaS Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology, Inc is a U.S.-based network-as-a-service provider that designs, builds and operates high-performance fiber networks for enterprise customers. The company offers subscription-based connectivity solutions that combine fiber transport, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and edge computing capabilities. By leveraging its proprietary infrastructure and network orchestration platform, NaaS delivers reliable, scalable bandwidth without the capital-intensive investment typically required for on-premises networks.

The company’s product portfolio includes dedicated fiber circuits, cloud on-ramps to leading public cloud providers, private wireless solutions and managed SD-WAN services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.