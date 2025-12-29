NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 118,552 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 79,135 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NaaS Technology Stock Performance
NaaS Technology stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 6,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,010. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.56. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology, Inc is a U.S.-based network-as-a-service provider that designs, builds and operates high-performance fiber networks for enterprise customers. The company offers subscription-based connectivity solutions that combine fiber transport, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and edge computing capabilities. By leveraging its proprietary infrastructure and network orchestration platform, NaaS delivers reliable, scalable bandwidth without the capital-intensive investment typically required for on-premises networks.
The company’s product portfolio includes dedicated fiber circuits, cloud on-ramps to leading public cloud providers, private wireless solutions and managed SD-WAN services.
