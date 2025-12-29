Short Interest in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Rises By 51.7%

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 182,623 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the November 30th total of 120,406 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Maison Solutions Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ MSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. 125,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,364. Maison Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.The firm had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSS. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maison Solutions from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maison Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Maison Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maison Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.16% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

