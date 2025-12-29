iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,078 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 5,372 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,996. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 242.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

