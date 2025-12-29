iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,078 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 5,372 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,996. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 242.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
