Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,743 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 3,143 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBINN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. 10,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBINN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its subsidiary, Merchants Bank, the company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products across Western New York. Its branch network serves individuals, small businesses and institutional clients with personalized banking solutions.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, alongside a portfolio of lending products that encompasses commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, residential mortgages and consumer credit lines.

