First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 157,611 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the November 30th total of 79,796 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 389.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.78. 39,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

