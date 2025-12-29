WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Trading 3.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 76,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,205,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JMP Securities set a $37.00 price objective on WhiteFiber in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.18 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in WhiteFiber in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $353,000.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

