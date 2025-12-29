Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.9456 and last traded at $0.9456. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8694.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Down 2.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hong Kong & China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

