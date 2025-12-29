First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 61.3% in December

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,891 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the November 30th total of 11,090 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ FCNCP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,795. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bank holding company and the parent of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Established in 1898, the institution has maintained a family?controlled ownership structure, with members of the Holding family continuing to guide its strategic direction. Over more than a century of operation, First Citizens has built a reputation for conservative management and a focus on customer relationships.

The company’s core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking services.

