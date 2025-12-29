Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 17,183 shares.The stock last traded at $24.06 and had previously closed at $24.0950.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHGVY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Marine Harvest ASA Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Marine Harvest ASA had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marine Harvest ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Marine Harvest ASA, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol MHGVY, is a leading global seafood company headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The company specializes in the farming, processing and distribution of Atlantic salmon and other salmonid species, delivering fresh, frozen and value-added products to retail, foodservice and wholesale customers. With a focus on high-quality protein, Marine Harvest’s product portfolio includes whole and portioned fillets, smoked salmon, seafood burgers, ready-to-eat meals and other branded offerings.

Marine Harvest operates a fully integrated value chain spanning broodstock and hatchery operations, fish feed production, farming sites, processing facilities and global sales offices.

