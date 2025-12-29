Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 5,342 shares.The stock last traded at $10.6850 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $322.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.32 million. Research analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Crawford & Company Company Profile

In related news, CEO Rohit Verma sold 125,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 205,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,924. The trade was a 37.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD.B) is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company’s services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

