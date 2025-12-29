Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 10,145 shares.The stock last traded at $16.6840 and had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pharming Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1,680.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

