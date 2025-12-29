Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $21.86. Silver Standard Resources shares last traded at $21.8360, with a volume of 682,631 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $12.75 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Silver Standard Resources from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.36%.The business had revenue of $390.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 921.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 914,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter valued at $540,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Standard Resources Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a Vancouver?based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high?quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver?gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.