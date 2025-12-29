Contrasting Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) & Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Smith & Wesson Brands pays out 273.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Academy Sports and Outdoors pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Academy Sports and Outdoors has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Smith & Wesson Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 1.89% 2.34% 1.53% Academy Sports and Outdoors 6.27% 18.24% 7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $474.66 million 0.94 $13.43 million $0.19 52.76 Academy Sports and Outdoors $5.93 billion 0.58 $418.45 million $5.47 9.37

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Academy Sports and Outdoors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands. Academy Sports and Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 1 0 2.33 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 11 9 0 2.45

Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus target price of $59.42, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats Smith & Wesson Brands on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment. Its sports and recreation division offers fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition supplies; team and specialty sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, backpacks, and sports bags; recreation products, which includes patio furniture, outdoor cooking, trampolines, play sets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as wheeled goods including bicycles, skateboards, and other ride-on toys; and electronics and watches, as well as front-end products, such as consumables, batteries, etc. The company's apparel division provides outdoor and seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor, and athletic apparel; sporting and fitness apparel; and professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories. Its footwear division offers casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, and socks; work and western boots, shoes, and hunting footwear; boys and girls footwear; athletic footwear, such as running shoes, athletic lifestyle, and training shoes; and team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

