Analyzing Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) & Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ameresco has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expand Energy has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Expand Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Ameresco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Expand Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 3.34% 6.97% 1.74% Expand Energy 7.99% 6.31% 4.02%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ameresco and Expand Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ameresco and Expand Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 4 7 1 2.75 Expand Energy 0 3 17 2 2.95

Ameresco presently has a consensus price target of $37.70, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. Expand Energy has a consensus price target of $129.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Ameresco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Expand Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameresco and Expand Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $1.77 billion 0.91 $56.76 million $1.19 25.50 Expand Energy $4.24 billion 6.25 -$714.00 million $3.52 31.59

Ameresco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expand Energy. Ameresco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expand Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Expand Energy beats Ameresco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) costs of its customers' facilities; and projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. In addition, the company offers renewable energy solutions and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants that the company owns or develops for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy and O&M services; and electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, and heat or cooling produced from renewable sources of energy. Further, the company sells photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products and systems, as well as provides consulting, and enterprise energy management services; and operates wind farms. It serves the federal, state, local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 185 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

