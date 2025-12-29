Insider Selling: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Sells 42,400 Shares of Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $1,103,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,282,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,416,078. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,118,088.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,107,912.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,107,912.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,140,136.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 84,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $2,384,305.00.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.36. 741,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,601. The firm has a market cap of $566.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $797.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.49%.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

