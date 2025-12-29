Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $140,200.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,702,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,955,898.96. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $278,800.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $159,300.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $35,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $35,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,329. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.92 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 446.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 39.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

