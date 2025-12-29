iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Short Interest Up 53.7% in December

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 298,260 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 194,071 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

