Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,962 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 24,581 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $74,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOD traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.86. 49,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,539. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on providing investors with exposure to dividend-paying equities across both developed and emerging markets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global stocks.

Advised by Allspring Global Investments, the fund employs a bottom-up research process to identify companies with strong dividend track records, sustainable payout ratios and attractive growth prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.