Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Short Interest Up 52.5% in December

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,508,579 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the November 30th total of 13,452,251 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,498,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.52. 5,631,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 329,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

