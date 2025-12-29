Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Short Interest Up 51.8% in December

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 849,296 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 559,314 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,022,931 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,022,931 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MUU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.64. 522,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $104.80.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

