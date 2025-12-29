Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Short Interest Up 53.2% in December

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,467 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 6,180 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IJAN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $36.12. 29,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,254. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $36.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $68,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

