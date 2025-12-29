Karen Wellman Acquires 382,749 Shares of Dynamic Metals (ASX:DYM) Stock

Dynamic Metals Limited (ASX:DYM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Wellman bought 382,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$114,824.70.

Dynamic Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42.

Get Dynamic Metals alerts:

About Dynamic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dynamic Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of minerals in Western Australia. It holds interest in the Widgiemooltha lithium, nickel, and gold project that covers an area of 848.8 square kilometers; the Lake Percy project, which consists of two exploration licenses; and the Deep Well nickel, copper, and PGE project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.