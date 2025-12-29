Lance Jenkins Acquires 3,577 Shares of Whitefield Industrials (ASX:WHF) Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider Lance Jenkins purchased 3,577 shares of Whitefield Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.39 per share, with a total value of A$19,280.03.

Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $667.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Whitefield Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Whitefield Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

About Whitefield Industrials

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

