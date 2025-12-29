AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.32, with a volume of 22382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$16.50 to C$17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.50 million for the quarter. AGF Management had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect that AGF Management Limited will post 1.5610119 EPS for the current year.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related. That said, the company does use fundamental, quantitative and alternative strategies to manages its investment funds. AGF Management has a more meaningful portion of its business tied to institutional clients than its peers, with 26% of AUM derived from institutional and subadvised accounts.

