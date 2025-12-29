360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Insider Acquires A$12,209,161.83 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 39,384,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,209,161.83.

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 13th, Tony Pitt purchased 3,752,847 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$1,163,382.57.
  • On Thursday, November 6th, Tony Pitt acquired 969,737 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$300,618.47.
  • On Thursday, October 30th, Tony Pitt acquired 4,496,739 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$1,393,989.09.
  • On Thursday, October 23rd, Tony Pitt bought 3,078,036 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$954,191.16.
  • On Thursday, October 16th, Tony Pitt purchased 7,148,641 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$2,216,078.71.
  • On Friday, October 10th, Tony Pitt acquired 2,614,485 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$810,490.35.
  • On Friday, October 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 7,217,730 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$2,237,496.30.

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.29.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

