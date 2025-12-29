Insider Buying: Widgie Nickel (ASX:WIN) Insider Purchases 7,684,500 Shares of Stock

Widgie Nickel Limited (ASX:WINGet Free Report) insider Johannes Norregaard bought 7,684,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$245,904.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Widgie Nickel Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mt Edwards nickel and lithium project that covers an area of 240 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

