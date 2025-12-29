Titomic (ASX:TTT) Insider Jim Simpson Buys 400,000 Shares

Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT – Get Free Report) insider Jim Simpson purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $357.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Titomic Limited provides manufacturing and technology solutions for high-performance metal additive manufacturing in Australia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers cold spray additive manufacturing machines and manufactured products. It also engages in the sales, marketing, and customer relationship activities. In addition, the company provides metal coating and repair services. It serves defense, aerospace, mining, energy, and transport industries. Titomic Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mount Waverley, Australia.

