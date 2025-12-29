EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $181.31 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $188.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company’s portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

