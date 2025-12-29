Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1147 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 210.6% increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

CRT stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.12. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.31.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 79.29% and a return on equity of 191.25%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is a Delaware statutory trust that holds royalty interests in a portfolio of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The trust was established in June 2005 through a contribution of assets by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. It earns revenue by collecting overriding royalty and net profit interests carved out of producing leases and then distributing those receipts to its unitholders on a quarterly basis.

The underlying assets of the trust consist primarily of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves located in several Texas counties, including Erath, Stephens, Comanche and Palo Pinto.

