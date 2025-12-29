BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (BANFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 15th

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

BANFP stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

BFC Capital Trust II is a Delaware statutory trust formed by BFC Financial Corporation to issue and manage its 7.20% cumulative redeemable trust preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by BFC Financial Corporation, which were acquired using the net proceeds from the preferred securities offering. The securities trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BANFP.

The trust’s primary activity is the administration of these fixed-rate trust preferred securities.

