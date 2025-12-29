BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (BANFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 15th

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance
BANFP stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.
The trust’s primary activity is the administration of these fixed-rate trust preferred securities.
