Titomic (ASX:TTT) Insider John Frewen Buys 80,000 Shares

Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT – Get Free Report) insider John Frewen bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00.
Titomic Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $357.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Titomic Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titomic
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Receive News & Ratings for Titomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.